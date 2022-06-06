There is a well-known old saw. Insanity is doing the same thing (or, alternatively, not doing anything new or different) and expecting a different outcome. This saw is applicable to America’s gun problem in two ways.
First, after every gun slaughter, politicians like Trump, Cruz, Abbott, and so many others (almost all Republicans) do what they have always done. They express their sympathies and prayers (not a very effective preventive measure). They double down that guns are not the problem. They propose more mental health services (don’t any other developed countries have mental health problems?). They propose strengthening the target, most recently schools (let’s make schools true fortresses — how about moats and electrified fencing?). They suggest arming teachers and others (just what is needed — another group of untrained individuals engaging in shoot-outs around our children). They blame the media, pornography, not going to church, video games, Democrats, etc. But they do not DO anything different. And then they are “surprised” that the same slaughter occurs again.
The other group the saw applies to is the voter. People continue to vote for these same politicians and support their same excuses and then are surprised that nothing changes. Their children and loved ones are mowed down yet again.
There are several things that could be done that would not infringe on law-abiding gun owners’ rights but that stand a good chance of being effective. No one change will prevent every massacre, but each can prevent some massacres. The implementation of several of the proposed changes, therefore, will reduce the number and deadliness of these events. For that to happen, either politicians will have to say to their donors that enough is enough and do what is right (not likely), or the voters will have to find politicians, at the state and national level, who are truly devoted to protecting their children and their friends. This includes Texans and NRA supporters. One can only hope!
Kenneth Robbins
Charlestown
