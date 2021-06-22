Many voters were able to vote early at their local town hall or vote by mail with no excuse and no requirement for signatures during last year’s primaries and the Nov. 3 election for president, federal, state and local officials. Early voting and no-excuse mail ballots were only two of a number of voting changes made because of the pandemic. Four elections were held last year and all went smoothly and safely and enhanced voter turnout; in fact, the Rhode Island turnout for the presidential election set a record. Why? Because the legislature voted for temporary changes to the voting laws.
I personally was relieved to be able to vote by mail during last year’s primaries and to vote early at Westerly’s town hall for the presidential election. It was easy to apply for a mail ballot and to vote at Westerly’s town hall where Westerly’s registrar set up a process that went smoothly.
A healthy democracy depends on maximum voter participation. A poll of 500 Rhode Island voters conducted in April of 2020 found that 86% thought it was important that voting be made easier in Rhode Island. An omnibus bill covering all voting changes has been introduced in the Rhode Island House, H6003, and there is a companion bill in the Senate, S 516. These bills would to make it easier for all eligible Rhode Islanders to vote and to vote safely and securely.
These bills would make the changes introduced during the pandemic permanent. Specifically, if passed:
1. People will be allowed to vote by mail without an excuse or the need for a notary or two witnesses. (Rhode Island is one of only a handful of states that still requires this.) Instead, there is enhanced signature verification.
2. Upon request, voters will be able to sign up receive mail ballots automatically and can request ballots online. Both these measures will save the state money. The voter registration list will be rigorously maintained and updated.
3. There will be an early voting period, including the weekend before the election, so voters do not have to take time off work or find babysitters to vote.
4. There will be secure drop boxes for ballots in each community so people can vote at any time of day.
5. Finally, the primary date will be moved to August to provide more time to get ballots to military and overseas voters, and more time for election administrators to conduct rigorous audits of the election results.
I encourage the Rhode Island readers of The Sun to contact the chair of the House Committee on State Government and Elections, Evan P. Shanley, rep-shanley@rilegislature.gov, to urge the committee pass the H 6003. You can also contact the Chair of the Senate Committee, Cynthia Coyne, at sen-coyne@rilegislature.gov, to pass S 516. Ask them to pass these important bills now and send them to the House or Senate floor for a vote. Also, please write or call your state senator and representative. For many readers of The Sun, our senator is Sen. Algiere and Reps. Azzinaro, Filippi or Kennedy. If you are not sure who your legislators are, you can find out at https://www.SOS.ri.gov.
It is up to each of us to let our elected representatives know that passing these bills making these voting changes permanent is essential to allow the maximum number of Rhode Islanders to be able to vote easily and safely.
Nina Rossomando
Westerly
