Sad indicators on the local and national political culture barometer are the increasing reports of intimidation of poll workers and voters, and vulgar anti-candidate signage. Now, again, add mounting reports of local candidate signs stolen from supporters’ private property.
During the 2020 pre-election period I had six signs for my favored state candidate stolen over a two-week period. Neighbors also had their multiple signs, for the same candidate, ripped off. We reported the thefts to the Hopkinton Police, who confirmed a rash of thefts. My candidate lost the race. I’m sure the seemingly methodical elimination of supporter signs contributed.
Here we go again. Same candidate, same district, same signs, same thieves? I have had multiple signs stolen, as have local neighbors. Moreover, our candidate’s signs have been reported stolen in
Charlestown, Richmond and Exeter. And again, these thefts have been reported to the local and now the state police.
This real assault of our right to voice and encourage support of a candidate is both sad and infuriating. Don’t let it dissuade you from getting involved and discussing the issues whenever and wherever possible. Put the signs up, label them, formally report them if stolen, and get a camera.
Further, few are aware that Rhode Island state law stipulates “no political signs … may be posted or erected on public property or business or commercial property”. For violations the attorney general shall enforce and assess daily per-sign fines of $25. It will be good to note and consider the desirability of which elected or aspirant candidate observes this law.
Vote early and don’t be intimidated!
Stephen Tarnell
Hope Valley
