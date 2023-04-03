I love demonstrations. Today, on my way back from the dump, I passed a small group of five or six folks standing in front of the ammo store with signs urging us to reject the Chariho school budget, which is up for a vote today. The signs indicated that the demonstrators were not ATMs to fund Chariho’s insatiable budgetary demands, implying that the costs of education unfairly increase tax liabilities to a government that is already too big and support salary increases to teachers that teach stuff that the demonstrators don’t think they should be teaching to the children anyway.
Even a decent education is expensive. Public schools and teachers have stepped up to address the extraordinarily difficult issues that have been thrust upon them. When the buses stopped running during the pandemic shut-downs, lines of cars still filed into Chariho to pick up food, teachers worked around the clock to shift their classroom teaching over to online instruction — without any precedent to design these new teaching models. Not to mention school safety issues: how to protect against a virus (potentially deadly) transmitted by breathing, speaking, singing and playing the saxophone, active-shooter drills, and various lockdowns. To say nothing of more subtle issues like adapting to social changes addressing structural inequities and biases, smartphones, social media bullying, disinformation, widespread anxiety/depression, and, maybe the biggest of all, how to cope with a future world that will be radically and dynamically altered by climactic changes.
Teachers are the vanguard for this new generation of citizens, attempting to answer the questions that no one knows how to answer. They are therapists, scientists, bodyguards, musicians, sociologists, historians, writers, psychologists, technicians, artists, coders, readers, engineers, builders and mathematicians. Teachers do not dream of usurping parental rights, they dream of supporting parents in the crucially important task of preparing educated, responsible citizens to continue living on this miraculous planet. In our public schools the teacher’s impossible mandate is to help every child that comes in the door. Every child, because we will need every child. All hands on deck.
Let’s face it — we all feel like ATMs. Whether you resist giving it to insatiable teachers or welcome the opportunity to invest in a better world is your choice, and you can express it by voting today. That is what we do here in this democracy, we vote. And most of the time, we honor the results, instead of hiring lawyers to contest the results we don’t like.
Theodore Mook
Wood River Junction
