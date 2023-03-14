The U.S. Navy needs shipbuilders, and Chariho has one of the few public trade schools in Rhode Island that can help. The Navy has been outspoken about their need to significantly grow the workforce of shipbuilders. They need to ramp up submarine construction to meet the Navy’s 30-year shipbuilding plan, and to do this, General Dynamics Electric Boat in Groton and Quonset needs to hire considerably more electricians, welders, shipfitters, and drafters. These are skills taught in the Chariho School District at CharihoTECH, and this demand illustrates the opportunity that a Chariho education provides to its residents.
The shipyards simply can’t hire enough today. Before 2012, the submarine shipyards and their supporting contractors were constructing the equivalent of one Virginia-class submarine each year. Today, between the Columbia-class submarines and the new variant of Virginia-class submarines, they must produce the equivalent of five Virginia-class submarines. There are not enough workers skilled in these trades to meet the huge increase in demand for new submarines. Rear Admiral Scott Pappano highlighted this issue last summer, remarking that having the right workforce is the biggest challenge to keeping the new Columbia-class submarine on schedule. He emphasized not only the importance of increasing the number of tradesmen and tradeswomen, but the opportunity these jobs provide for good-paying and meaningful work.
The prospects for these jobs are promising. Kevin Graney, the president of Electric Boat, stressed this for CT Insider when he said, “The hiring cycle that we’re looking at right now is 4,000 or 5,000 people a year.” He emphasizes, “I don’t see any real letup in our need to find people.” This drastic increase in skilled shipyard workers presents a tremendous job opportunity for Chariho students and residents. However, these tradesmen and tradeswomen need to be educated and trained, and Chariho Schools and their CharihoTECH programs are essential to this.
This is not only a matter of national defense but is important to the citizens of the Chariho towns for other reasons. These jobs in the trades are well-paying, stable, and carry excellent benefits. There are multiple employers within a short distance of our Chariho towns, so they make ideal middle-class jobs for Chariho graduates looking to start working, grow a family, and to contribute to their community. With all the naval shipbuilding in Rhode Island, these jobs allow Chariho alumni to remain local and make a good living. We can retain residents in the Chariho region through the training available at CharihoTECH that helps graduates find their lane in the shipbuilding trades. Chariho alumni who graduate and stay local will be making an investment back in the community that supported their education.
I plan to encourage this necessary opportunity for our community’s growth through my support of the Chariho School District budget. Join me by voting yes on April 4.
Chris Kona
Richmond
