Did you know you could help every child in our community, whether it be your child, grandchild, niece, nephew, cousin, friend, or neighbor’s child? It could be someone you don’t even know, such as your trainer’s child, hairdresser or barber’s child, your medical team’s child? That’s right …everyone can be a part of this solution to upgrade our elementary schools. EVERY elementary school, as the last piece of Vision 2020 will be upgraded. The time is NOW!
Did you also know that it will only cost you approximately $140 per year to give our support to our youngest learners? That is not a lot when they are our future. If we do this NOW not only will we get 35% of the costs in state aid, but will also be eligible for a total of 52.5%. This opportunity is amazing, and like other school districts in our state, we need to jump on this opportunity to upgrade our dated school buildings.
Dunn’s Corners Elementary School will get the cafeteria they badly need out of the basement, improvements to their learning spaces, new age-oriented playscapes, and much-needed learning-community-style spaces. Springbrook Elementary School will get MEP system upgrades, library and media updates, improvements to their learning spaces, and much-needed learning-community-style spaces. State Street Elementary School will be replaced with a new build. EVERY young learner will benefit.
Please show your support to our future and vote YES on question #4.
Rebecca Trebisacci
Westerly
