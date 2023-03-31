This Tuesday, April 4, is an important day for us in the Chariho region to exercise our American right to vote on the outcome of our American future. This Tuesday, April 4, is not important simply because we are given another opportunity to vote, but because we are given the opportunity to shape our future into something better than our present — something exceptional! And our Chariho children (my children!) are that future. But our school district will struggle and flounder if this budget does not pass.
Please be informed: budget details are publicly available at the Chariho Regional School District budget website: www.tinyurl.com/FY24FAQ.
If you are concerned about percentages, please be informed that the budget increase is an aggregate tri-town increase of 1.74% over last year’s level-funded budget — well below the current inflation rate of 6%. It was not fiscally responsible to level-fund last year, and this economic climate makes it unfeasible to imagine operating under a 2021 budget going into 2023-24.
If you are concerned about the public’s voice in the budgeting process (and who wouldn’t be!), please be informed that this budget reflects a diligent process of collaboration over several months between School Committee members, school district staff, and community stakeholders. Many cuts and reductions have been made while also maintaining compliance with regulations and prioritizing students.
If you are concerned about “fixed costs” driving the budget, please be informed that those fixed costs represent not only people’s livelihoods, often within our own community, but also a number of state mandates required to meet special education needs, and ensure Rhode Island students are provided with high-quality curriculum materials, among others detailed in Title 16 of Rhode Island General Law. This body of legislation requires that the Rhode Island Department of Education develops statewide academic standards and frameworks (curriculum) as well. Voice your concerns to our state legislators — do not penalize our local public educators and staff for actions and requirements beyond their control.
We, the parents and elders of these upcoming generations, are in the driver’s seat. In order for our society to prosper and prevail, we put our hopes into the talents and skills of the next generation who represent the future of our community.
But right now, on Tuesday, April 4 — we represent them.
I have waxed philosophical and dramatic in this opinion letter, yes. But it cannot be understated that the success of our children’s future depends on the investments we make in them today. And the only thing better than the gift of time is the wisdom we pass on to learn from the mistakes of yesterday to overcome the obstacles of tomorrow.
For the improvement and prosperity of our communities, for the benefit of our children, I ask that you, reading this now, please (remember!) to vote “yes” on Tuesday, April 4.
And for more nonpartisan information about the budget and how you can support our Chariho public schools, please visit www.friendsofchariho.com.
James McCabe
Charlestown
