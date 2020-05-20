The 2020-21 Charlestown budget is a responsible use of taxpayer money during a period of uncertainty. Its focus on police pension funding and debt repayment will help keep your future taxes low. The surplus account remains at a healthy 25% level.
Payment of monies we already owe doesn’t limit the town if its taxpayers decide on strategic initiatives in the future. This is not “spending” as some might characterize it. This budget simply uses money sitting in a low/no interest account and uses it to pay some key liabilities:
1. Police pension promises that are underfunded (we’d be investing through the state when the stock market is low); and
2. Debt already incurred for which we are paying interest.
Your vote for this budget would be appreciated.
Julie Carroccia
Charlestown
The writer is a member of the Charlestown Town Council.
