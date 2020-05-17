Charlestown’s low tax rate is the envy of other Rhode Island towns, and yet Kenneth Robbins, in his May 12 letter to The Westerly Sun, urges voters to turn down our budget because he objects to spending any surplus. As is clear in his letter, Mr. Robbins’ objections to the budget are purely political and not based in finance at all.
The facts are that Charlestown’s town government has been fiscally conservative for many years, and this has made Charlestown one of Rhode Island’s most solvent towns and resulted in ours being one of the lowest tax rates in the state.
We base the tax payment to Chariho on an estimate of school population, but students move away without notice; unexpected drops in enrollment, along with road projects coming in under bid, has resulted in the recent unexpected budget surpluses.
The maximum surplus recommended by the town’s auditors is 25% of the town’s operating budget. Charlestown currently has an additional $3 million over that 25% maximum. That money should be put to work for our taxpayers.
If this year’s budget passes, Charlestown will be able to maintain the good quality of life we have come to cherish, to invest in our town’s future stability, and to reduce our tax rate from $9.23 to $8.20 per thousand of assessed value (while Hopkinton’s tax rate is $20.68 and Richmond’s is $21.88).
To reduce the tax rate and work to maintain its stability, the following are transferred from the surplus:
$1.3 million to be used for some of the town’s operating expenses, which will reduce the tax rate for a second year.
$1 million payment for Charlestown Police pensions, which will more adequately fund their pension plan and which will also lower our future payments.
$344,000 for payment of open space bonding.
$275,000 to pay other debt, such as leases and payments to the retirement trust for town staff and workers in the Department of Public Works.
The nearly $3 million are debts or obligations that the town owes or will owe. Although this shows as “spending,” it is not new or unnecessary spending! It is paying our bills and protects taxpayers now and in the future.
Mr. Robbins wrongly states that after paying our debts the surplus will be at the “minimum” level with no money left over for special projects he might want. The surplus will in fact be at the maximum at 25%, with room to weather the pandemic or hurricanes and support other spending that the community might desire.
Ruth Platner
Charlestown
The writer is a member of the Charlestown Planning Commission.
