Representing Stonington and North Stonington in the state House of Representatives, the proven leader for growing our local economy is Kate Rotella.
Kate knows what it takes to develop thriving businesses and communities. She was instrumental in establishing a workforce development pipeline from school to work, preparing our young adults for thousands of high-skill jobs in advanced manufacturing. Kate knows how to champion small businesses, minority-owned businesses, and women-owned businesses. She voted to expand the Angel Investor tax credit, drawing investors willing to commit at least $25,000 to approved local businesses. Kate knows good jobs keep families and communities strong, especially in an economic downturn.
She proactively listens and acts on issues of highest importance to make forward-looking decisions that benefit all constituents. Please vote to re-elect state Rep. Rotella.
Jennifer Dayton
North Stonington
