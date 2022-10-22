During the November 2022 general election, local ballot question #8 will ask voters in the town of Westerly to approve a change to the town Charter that will eliminate the position of the Director of Development Services for the town. I strongly urge all voters to vote “No” on this question.
This question is yet another example of deceptive wording of a Charter amendment by this Town Council. By inserting the word “… vacant position known as the Director of Development Services …” in the ballot question they are trying to confuse the voters. The council wants voters to think, “If the position currently is not filled, it must not be important.” The only reason the position is not filled is because the council has not insisted that the town manager fill it. Why?
Let’s review. In 2016, after careful study and debate, the Independent Charter Revision Commission recommended the position of DDS be brought before the public in a ballot question. This issue was on the November 2016 ballot and was approved by the voters by 60%.
The DDS supervises the town planner, the zoning official, the building official and the property maintenance code official. The DDS also supervises the mostly unknown but critical position of grant writer. Close and long-term coordination of the efforts of these five individuals is critical to organizing the efforts of the town to implement the recommendations of the Comprehensive Plan and achieve the town’s vision. Without the coordination of the DDS, the long-term work of these officials will be “stove-piped,” potentially resulting in a duplication of effort and missed opportunities for the town.
If the town does not have a DDS, who is going to perform this vital supervision and coordination? The town manager? No. He is too busy. However, the council and manager may be considering placing the duties under another individual, like, let’s say, an assistant town manager? This would explain a lot. A new position, such as the assistant town manager, is not funded in the budget. The money to pay for the salary and benefits for such a position is not in the current budget. However the money for the DDS position is in the budget. If the DDS position is eliminated, then that money could be shifted to fund a new position. And, if local ballot question #9 (eliminate Westerly’s revolving-door ethics rule) is approved by the voters (and I hope it is NOT) then a town councilperson who currently is term-limited out could appeal to the Rhode Island Ethics Commission for a waiver and then, once received, be hired as the assistant town manager.
The position of DDS is vital to coordinate the efforts of five critical town officials. The position of DDS was approved by voters only six years ago based on the careful deliberations of the Independent Charter Revision Commission. This proposed change benefits only the council! Vote “No” on local ballot question #8.
Louis Sposato
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.