During the November 2022 general election, local ballot question #6 will ask the voters of Westerly to approve a change to the Town Charter that will increase the terms of the Town Council to four years (with staggered terms) and to allow councilpersons to serve two consecutive four-year terms. I urge all voters to vote “No” on this question.
This question has been added to the ballot by the majority of the current council without proper review and independent, unbiased citizens vetting. This proposed change IS NOT being made by another independent Charter Revision Commission.
A bad councilperson can do a lot of damage in four years. Though the Charter contains a provision for the recall of an elected official, the procedures to do so, rightfully, are very challenging. Realistically, the only way to get rid of a bad councilperson is to vote that individual out.
We have had some bad councils in the past. These councils made decisions that were not desired by the majority of the town or that cost the town a lot of money with no results. Fifteen years ago there was the disaster over the West Street Bridge. That Council wasted almost a million dollars on a project to attempt to repair the bridge before realizing that the bridge had deteriorated to a point that it could not be repaired.
A decade ago we had the debacle of the Copar Quarry that severely divided the town and negatively impacted the quality of life of a number of our citizens.
Currently, the council is dealing with the proposed zoning amendment concerning the Winnapaug Golf Course that, if approved, also will impact the quality of life of our friends and neighbors.
In 2016, there was a question on the November ballot that would have changed the council term to four years. This question was REJECTED by the voters by 60%.
In addition, the attempt to allow a councilperson to serve for eight consecutive years is yet another attempt by this council to get around the term limits (two consecutive terms of two years) recommended by the 2016 Charter Revision Commission and overwhelmingly APPROVED by voters in November of that year (71.5%).
This council claims that the voters did not understand the term limit question in November 2016. That is why they put this question on the 2022 ballot. However, in 2019, the then-council held a special referendum with a ballot question of eliminating term limits for councilpersons. The voters overwhelmingly DEFEATED this attempt to do away with term limits (75%).
Six of the councilpersons who were on the council in 2019 that attempted to eliminate term limits are on the council in 2022.
The current council argues that longer terms are needed to provide continuity. They claim that there will not be enough people coming forward to run for the council. Nonsense! Having served on the council, I can tell you that job is not rocket science. Any reasonable person can serve on the council if they are willing to commit the time to the job (which is considerable). And, as this year has shown, there always are people who will want to come forward to serve the town, to include two former members of the council.
Section 15-1-1.3 of the Charter states an independent Charter Revision Commission must review the Charter every seven years. The last Charter review was in 2016. This means a review of the Charter must take place in 2023.
Westerly Town Council terms need to remain at two years. This has been the term of office since the current Home Rule Charter was adopted in 1968. There is no need to change them.
Louis Sposato
Westerly
