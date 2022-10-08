Superintendent of Schools Mark Garceau gets extended not once, but TWICE in less than 14 months. He goes from $164K to $169K, then to $176K last night … 4.3%. Three raises since he began in 2018. Not to mention his $5,600 doctorate stipend. Plus bennies, of course. Please note the quadrupling of his auto allowance, to $4,800, in FY ’22. Meanwhile, the teachers (and we have many good ones) get 4.75%, over three years after being lied to for four years about it being mandatory to pay union dues. The big losers here though: Westerly’s kids, parents, and taxpayers.
2021 RICAS/SAT scores are abysmal. 2022 scores now won’t be released until AFTER the election. Wonder why? Obscenity, pornography, and pedophilia in the WHS library. Violence and drug use in Westerly schools is skyrocketing under this regime. Our kids aren’t learning. Yet he, Storey, and School Committee Chairwoman Bowdy pat themselves on the back, and tell each other what a great job they’re doing.
Instead of extending this guy, he should have been fired. You are what your numbers say you are. This district is a sinking ship under his watch. He, Storey, and the chairwoman are failing these kids, and us. Westerly is third in Rhode Island on cost per pupil at $26K. Yet our scores stink, and are getting worse. We spend almost $3 million a year in tuition to send Westerly kids to OTHER school districts. Parents and their kids are running away in droves from Westerly Public Schools … there are only 700-plus kids in Westerly High School today. This must end.
Please make the right choices in November, and elect Seth Logan and Lori Wycall to the Westerly School Committee. Then, maybe we can send this guy packing, end this madness, and get this district back where it belongs.
Robert J. Chiaradio Jr.
Westerly
