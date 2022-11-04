It was great to see the letter by Ron Areglado in The Westerly Sun (“Pinocchio is alive, but apparently he’s not very well!” Nov. 4). The battle is joined!
I enjoyed two years sitting next to Ron. He is a very smart and pleasant man. He is correct that we differ dramatically on the role of government. I believe in American exceptionalism. I believe that the great American experiment has created more freedom and prosperity than any other social contract in human history. But back to the issue at hand.
Fact: Chariho has the highest budget in its history.
Fact: Enrollment is WAY down over the last 20 years.
Fact: Many citizens of the district are struggling financially.
While the wealthy members of the School Committee think that giving a “little” more to the district every year is painless, the people know differently.
If Ron and his wealthy friends want to give more of their money to the town government, I encourage them to do it. The town will gladly cash their checks. But Ron wants YOU to give more. With the challenges that residents are facing, we need elected officials that understand now is not the time to force you to give more of your money. The funding currently available is more than enough to run a high-performing school system. Taxing the people any more than is necessary is theft.
I encourage the voters of all three Chariho towns to vote out ALL of the Chariho School Committee incumbents.
Clay Johnson
Richmond
The writer is a former member of the Chariho School Committee.
