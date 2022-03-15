In response to a letter submitted by Charlestown’s Heidi Fee (“Chariho budget opponents need lesson in politeness,” March 8), she cites the statistics that I read during the March 1 Chariho School Committee public forum regarding the Chariho school budget.
What Ms. Fee neglected to mention was that during my remarks, I referenced that taxpayers, including myself, could no longer be asked for tax increases year after year to support a school budget, in essence being treated like limitless ATM machines, without demanding strong performance from the schools.
The points that I made at the School Committee budget hearing were as follows:
Since moving to Richmond 6 years ago, my taxes have increased by 32.25%, and if I want to continue to live here, these increases are unsustainable. (And 76% of Richmond tax dollars go to support the school budget).
When looking for a place to live, I sought out a town that was fiscally responsible with high-performing schools. I thought I was getting both when relocating to Richmond. The actions of the Chariho School Committee when putting their FY23 budget forward and recent school rankings suggest otherwise.
If taxpayers are asked to substantially invest in the school system, we must analyze the return on this investment. To that end, I cited statistics I found on SchoolDigger.com, which ranks schools based on testing data provided by the Rhode Island Department of Education. To my great surprise, here are the rankings of Chariho Schools from 2019-21:
• Ashaway Elementary School down 10 spots in the rankings from 7th in 2019 to 17th in 2021;
• Charlestown Elementary down from 8th to 31st;
• Richmond Elementary down from 20th to 35th;
• Hope Valley Elementary down from 15th to 58th;
• Chariho Middle School down from 13th in 2019 to 21st in 2021;
• Chariho High School was the only school to have an increase in ranking, from 9th to 8th.
I went on to state that I realized this data was compiled during COVID; however, other schools around the state increased their rankings. Five of six Chariho schools decreased in the rankings, three quite considerably! Is this acceptable to you? It’s not acceptable to me considering the amount of money I pay annually in taxes. Ms. Fee stated that “To say that Chariho is not a high-performing district based upon test scores — during a pandemic — is nothing short of absurd.” Sorry, Ms. Fee, it’s not absurd at all. The taxpayers deserve more with a $60-plus million school budget investment!
To Ms. Fee and to all the Chariho taxpayers, I am simply asking for accountability and asking questions about school performance.
In light of what is happening locally in terms of inflation, the cost of gas, oil, propane and food prices, we must VOTE NO on the Chariho school budget this year on April 5. Everyone is cutting back at home, and for the Chariho School Committee to ask the taxpayers for a budget increase this year is simply fiscally irresponsible. The only member of the School Committee to vote no on putting the Chariho budget forward to the taxpayers for a vote was Bill Day from Richmond. Thank you, Mr. Day!
These free-spending School Committee members must be voted out in November 2022. There are three Chariho School Committee seats up for election in Charlestown, three up for election in Hopkinton and two in Richmond, providing the best chance to achieve a balanced School Committee who serves the taxpayers. That means there are eight seats available out of a 12-member body. If you want real change, we need fiscally responsible people to run for School Committee. Nothing changes if you don’t get involved.
Louise Dinsmore
Richmond
The writer is the chairwoman of the Richmond Republican Town Committee.
