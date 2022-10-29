During the November 2022 election, local Ballot Question 7 will ask Westerly voters to approve a change to the Town Charter that will eliminate the Director of Public Works position. I urge all voters to vote “No” on this question.
Like Ballot Question 8, this is yet another example of deceptive wording of a Charter amendment by this Town Council. By inserting the word “… vacant position known as the Director of Public Works …” in the ballot question they are trying to confuse the voters. The council wants voters to think, “If the position currently is not filled, it must not be important.” The only reason the position is not filled is because the council has not insisted on following the Charter and require that the town manager fill the position.
In 2016, after careful study and debate, the Independent Charter Revision Commission recommended the position of DPW be brought before the public in a ballot question. This issue was approved by the voters by 62%.
The DPW has a myriad of critical responsibilities. The DPW is responsible for the functions and services of the town relating to highways, engineering, streetlighting, sewers and drains, waste disposal, water supply, public parking lots, parks, town beach areas, and public buildings (except those of the School Department). The DPW’s duties also include oversight of two important enterprise funds, the town dump and the Water/Sewer Department.
The Charter says the DPW should be a civil engineer. Why? Simply put, these areas require significant long-term strategic planning and budgeting, to include bond planning, and management of infrastructure projects. These important duties cannot be performed long-term by the assistant director of public works, who does an outstanding job overseeing the day-to-day, “nuts-and-bolts” operations of the department.
If the town does not have a DPW, who is going to perform these vital responsibilities, long-term? The town manager? No. He is too busy.
Perhaps the focus of the council is not the operation of the Public Works Department. Perhaps the council’s priority is to create a new senior management position in the town, like, an assistant town manager? But a new position must be funded. A new position, such as the assistant town manager, is not funded in the current budget. However the money for the DPW position is in the budget.
If the DPW position is eliminated, then that money could be shifted to fund a new position. And, if local Ballot Question 9 (eliminate Westerly’s revolving-door ethics rule) is approved by the voters [and I hope it is NOT] then a councilperson who currently is term-limited could appeal to the Rhode Island Ethics Commission for a waiver and then, once received, be hired as the assistant town manager.
The position of DPW is vital to long-term successful operations and growth of the town. The DPW was approved by voters only six years ago based on the careful deliberations of the Independent Charter Revision Commission. Do not be confused by deceptive language. Do not let this critical position be eliminated based on the political whim of seven individuals. Do not let Westerly’s future be hampered. Vote “No” on Ballot Question 7.
Louis Sposato
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.