During the November 2022 general election, voters in the town of Westerly will be asked to vote on six ballot questions (ballot questions 6-11) that would amend the Westerly Town Charter. I strongly urge all voters to vote “No” on all of these questions.
These questions have been pushed through by a majority of the current Town Council without proper review and independent, unbiased citizens vetting. In the weeks to come, I plan to submit a series of Letters to the Editor in the Westerly Sun that will cover my specific objections to each charter amendment question. This letter contains an overview of my objections.
There is no need to consider charter amendments at this time. Section 15-1-1.3 of the Town Charter states “… at least every seven years, a nonpartisan review commission shall be appointed for a term of five months, whose duty it shall be to review the Charter and recommend for approval and adoption, amendments and revisions in a manner provided by the State Constitution.” The last charter review was in 2016. This means a review of the charter must take place in 2023. One of the first things the new Town Council should accomplish after they are sworn in is to appoint an independent Charter Revision Commission.
So, if the town must hold a complete review of the Charter in 2023, why are we considering charter revisions now? What is the hurry? What is there to gain? Who benefits? In my opinion, no one, except perhaps certain members of the current Town Council.
Remember, this council has been obsessed with trying to amend the charter. This is the same council that attempted to push through a special referendum to consider charter amendments in May of 2022 at the obscene cost to the citizens of $14,181. Only when the cost of this referendum was revealed and the citizens of Westerly voiced their outrage did the council reluctantly cancel the referendum.
Wasting that kind of money on a special referendum six months before a general election made no sense, unless you were a member of the Town Council. If passed, those amendments would have allowed those council members who were term-limited by the current charter to run again in the November 2022 election. In addition, those amendments, if passed, would have allowed a council member leaving office in November 2022 to be hired for a town position by allowing an individual to apply and get permission from the state Ethics Commission. The current charter prevents an elected official from being hired by the Town for a period of 12 months after leaving office. The town purposely has set a higher ethical standard than the State of Rhode Island.
Now, the Town Council is trying again. The proposed November charter amendment questions need much more scrutiny. The proposed changes to the charter ARE NOT being made by a group of concerned citizens. These proposed changes ARE NOT being made by another independent Charter Revision Commission. Vote “No” on all proposed charter amendment questions. Let an independent Charter Revision Commission do its job.
Louis Sposato
Westerly
