On the Nov. 8 ballot, there are six local ballot questions that propose changes to our Charter. If approved, these changes will weaken and hurt our Charter. We need to protect the Charter by voting “No” on ballot questions 6-11.
In the past month, I have written several articles that showed the harm that these proposed changes would cause. The council used deceptive and misleading language when proposing the Charter changes. There was virtually no public discussion. The “Information for Voters” pamphlet that the Council sent to every Westerly household to explain the changes was useless. The booklet simply restated the each ballot question.
If approved, these changes will damage our Charter by:
Subverting Town Council term limits that were approved by the voters in 2016 and reaffirmed by the voters in 2019.
Weakening the ethics standards of the town and make it possible for a councilperson to be hired for a lucrative town job immediately after leaving office.
Eliminating the vital position of director of development services.
Eliminating the vital position of director of public works.
Reducing the amount of time for the public to review and comment on a financial impact statement for a fiscal issue proposed by the council from 60 to 30 days.
The Town Charter is Westerly’s Constitution. It provides the framework on how our town is governed. It should be changed only after great deliberation and discussions, and utilizing the proper procedures.
These proposed changes ARE NOT being made by a group of concerned citizens. These proposed changes ARE NOT being made by an Independent Charter Revision Commission. These self-served changes are proposed only by the Town Council, and these seven councilpersons are the only ones who will benefit from the changes.
The more I research conduct, the more I am convinced that the council placing these proposed changes before the voters is a violation of the Charter. Section 15-1-1.(a) of the Charter states two ways the Charter may be amended. The first is when the council appoints a charter commission which recommends changes to the voters. The second method is for 3% or more of the qualified electors of the town submit a petition for a change to the council. Nowhere in the Charter does it state that the council may unilaterally place a proposed Charter change before the public.
If changes to the Charter are required, the proper venue would be by utilizing an Independent Charter Revision Commission. Section 15-1-1.3 of the Town Charter states “… at least every seven years, a nonpartisan review commission shall be appointed for a term of five months, whose duty it shall be to review the Charter and recommend for approval and adoption, amendments and revisions ....” The last charter review was in 2016. The next review of the Charter must take place in 2023.
There is no need for this political chicanery! This “smoke-filled, backroom effort” by this council to weaken our Charter to the detriment of the town cannot be allowed to succeed. Vote “No” on Local Ballot Questions 6-11.
Louis Sposato
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.