I’ve said it before and I will again say Vote “no” on the Chariho budget as long as they continue the brain-destroying football program! There has been more than enough news lately about concussions and chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) to justify its cancellation in our schools. One reported study testing professional players before they started professional play showed significant brain damage already present in these recruits. So what are you YAHOO parents and “educators” thinking in continuing this dangerous sport in our public schools? I’d call it criminal!
I also will not vote for a budget that hides the reasons for the recent bathroom lockdowns at bus time. I suspect it has something to do with drugs and students, but without full disclosure, as a taxpayer, I strongly disapprove of the secrecy on this issue and sense an incompetent management staff. Throwing more money at this that clearly demands a major reorganization is insane.
The federal government demands a drug-free workplace for any entity that receives federal funds. Marijuana is still a federal Schedule One drug. Chariho has several federal sources of funds either direct or passed through from the state. Until I see proof of a mandatory monthly drug testing program of all staff, which is funded to grantees through the administrative costs section of the grants, I’ll not support the Chariho budget.
I also support the demand for a forensic audit. For years, past management incorrectly, but I suspect deliberately, rolled periodic purchases of field repairs, furniture, equipment and the like into the yearly “maintenance of effort” calculations, thus supporting the accumulation of a secret, unmonitored slush fund to be expended at the whims of management without accountability to the taxpayers. This has to be exposed and halted before I’d ever support a budget of a school system that continues to lose students yet keeps costing more!
Mimi Karlsson
Hope Valley
