The Aug. 26 Westerly Sun cover story screams “BACK TO THE ‘NEW NORMAL,’ and to the right of it is “R.I. leading the way in N.E.’s rising temp trend.” Is it getting hot out there or is it me? So Rhode Island passes 3.6 Celsius first as the rest of the country plays catch-up, and catch up they will, with the president whining about Dems hating “our kind of energy” (you know, the oil/coal/gas fossil fuel kind of energy that fast-tracks climate change, habitat destruction, breathing difficulties, violent storms and rising seas).
Why wait? The Paris Agreement brought the world together to limit world temperature rise to 3.6 degrees Celsius, but Trump staged the world’s only climate walkout, allowing a U.S. withdrawal from the Paris Agreement that we can reverse with a Nov. 3 Trump presidency walkout. We must exit Trump’s pro-climate-change presidency that advocates off-shore drilling while trying to keep Rhode Island’s proud achievement — first in the nation with an offshore wind farm — a secret. A vote for Trump is a vote for climate change and habitat destruction. Or is it a vote for white supremacy & Black Lives Shattered, truth isn’t the truth and fascism? Immigration denigration and family separation? COVID-19 carnage & science denial?
All this, which we hope will never be tested again, is on the ballot.
Jay Lustgarten
Westerly
