The season of partisan bickering between our beloved town PACs, Charlestown Citizens Alliance and Charlestown Residents United, is upon us.
The CCA identifies as an unaffiliated environmental conservation organization, when in actuality, it is a registered Political Action Committee looking to continue its monopoly on the political narrative here in Charlestown by putting forth five “independent” candidates with the exact same platform. CCA dispenses the same basic common-sense talking points, like clean water, low taxes, and quality education (items EVERY candidate agrees on), while pitting fellow citizens against one another by presenting false binaries and misleading information to the community. Additionally, the CCA’s pay-to-play platform admittedly caters to our seasonal residents, while continuing to ignore the needs of young families trying to make ends meet during a global pandemic.
As a town councilor and South County native, I would be a true advocate for our full-time and seasonal residents, on BOTH sides of the highway. We can still hold on to the charm and rural character of Charlestown while providing affordable housing options and ample job opportunities for young citizens looking to raise their families here in town. In order to retain Charlestown’s identity as a family community, we need to start providing the opportunities to allow the best and brightest of South County to actually stay here in South County!
Please consider voting for the only TRUE independent in the race and help provide a voice for our citizens that don’t want to pay to play.
Stay safe.
Jake Wolfgang
Charlestown
The writer is an unaffiliated candidate for Charlestown Town Council.
