As taxpayers we are investing 80% of our local tax dollars each year in our educational system. We should think about this question: What returns are we looking for on our annual investment? Choose wisely this fall when you vote for Westerly School Committee members. On Nov. 8, think about who will be your best portfolio manager. For me, there are two candidates that, NO DOUBT, will work hard to provide returns on my investment.
Let’s begin with investing in the emotional well-being of all our students. Data demonstrates that kids cannot access their learning if their emotional health is not addressed. This “back-to-basics movement” lacks the understanding that a student that does not feel safe/secure or is subject to toxic stress cannot learn effectively. Angela Goethals will champion support for programming that creates healthy learning environments for ALL. Her experience in the arts and on the Health and Wellness Committee has shown she has an understanding of needs and creative ideas to promote the health and well-being of our kids. Tim Killam has a proven track record of advocacy in this area through his work on the Local Advisory Committee(LAC). Both candidates know that working to make kids safe and secure will translate into better student outcomes overall.
Next, let’s talk about student outcomes. Investing in student outcomes is a key component to any educational portfolio. We always hear about those “test scores.” How can one snapshot of a student’s academics really measure overall student outcome? IT CAN’T! We must assess student growth, academic self-esteem, leadership skills, artistic abilities, and/or technical abilities. These are real-world skills that are not assessed on biased testing. Many of our students have abilities that are suited to the tech and trade fields. Tim Killam, a small business owner in the marine electronics field, understands the value of CTE. Our workforce needs more students to develop technical and trade expertise. Both Tim and Angela will advocate for a more holistic approach to assessing student outcomes.
Learning environments created within our school buildings impact student learning and outcome. Like many parts of the country, we are struggling to upgrade old buildings that do not meet the needs of 21st-century learning. Well what does that mean? Students work in project-based learning environments and need SPACE, flexible seating options, air quality controls, cooling systems, updated HVAC, and infrastructure that supports real world learning environments. Both Tim Killam and Angela Goethals will work hard for this important investment. They will both work to make sure that upgrades and projects are equitable and fiscally responsible. Tim previously served on the building committee as a former School Committee member. Angela has been an active parent advocate for the elementary school redesign plan. She has also been an advocate of eliciting not just a building plan, but an education plan.
Lastly, I want my portfolio manager to read, research and listen. Tim Killam has a proven track record of all three attributes above. Angela Geothels is a reflective person who, like Tim, will read, will listen, and will research outside of the given information. Both Angela and Tim are parents of school-aged children.
On Nov. 8, invest in our kids and vote for Angela Goethals and Tim Killam for School Committee.
Kristen Farley Sweeney
Westerly
