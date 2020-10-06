I am writing to you to let you know that I am running for Westerly Town Council, and I am asking for your support for the campaign, and for your vote on Tuesday Nov. 3. I previously served on the council for six consecutive terms from 2002 until 2014, having also served as vice president. After four years off from public service, I ran and was elected as one of the highest vote-getters in 2018. I am not running against any one person or one policy, but rather on my record of accomplishment.
During my tenure we built a new middle school, renovated the high school, built a new public works garage, police station and town beach pavilion as well as renovated the Town Hall, dug new wells and replaced a water tower. We accomplished the White Rock/Canal Street multimillion-dollar streetscape project, Cross Street project, consolidated departments, instituted health care co-pays for town employees, built up the surplus and increased our bond rating. Best of all, for four of my years, we did not even raise taxes!
We need to pave more roads, fix more sidewalks and our infrastructure. Local government should be non-partisan. There is no Republican or Democrat way to pave a street. Just do it, get it done. That’s what I have always done in business, the nonprofit world or in government. Sometimes we need a little “straight talk” up on the dais.
If you agree with me, then I need your support on Nov. 3!
Please visit my website at caswellcooke.com for more info.
Caswell Cooke Jr.
Westerly
