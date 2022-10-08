Fine particulates in the air are 2.5 microns or less in diameter. They are so small, they pass directly through one’s lungs into one’s bloodstream. These particles are produced by burning fossil fuels. They contribute to heart disease, hardening of the arteries, strokes, many types of cancer, and acute and chronic respiratory diseases, as well as asthma. They also are correlated with increased incidence of Alzheimer’s, dementia and Parkinson’s. Such pollution has been shown to damage the development of neurons in the brain and can deform a baby’s DNA in the womb. In addition to extraordinary pain and suffering, the cost of health care and health insurance covering such illnesses to Americans is many billions of dollars.
A study at Duke University reported that cleaning up America’s air would provide $700 billion every year in net benefits. Consequently, the total decarbonization of the U.S. economy would pay for itself through public health gains alone.
Recently, the Inflation Reduction Act was passed by Congress and signed into law. It is the biggest step taken in American history to reduce our dependence on fossil fuel and to reduce fine-particulate air pollution. It passed without the vote of a single Republican in the Senate or the House of Representatives. Rhode Island Rep. Jim Langevin is not running for re-election in November. If people are in favor of health, including for unborn children, and want to reduce the costs and the pain and suffering from disease caused by burning fossil fuels, they should not vote to replace Rep. Langevin with a Republican, such as Allen Fung, who has stated publicly that he would have joined all other Republicans in voting against the Inflation Reduction Act if he had been in Congress. Democratic candidate Seth Magaziner, Rhode Island’s outstanding state treasurer, is a much better choice.
Harvey Perry
Westerly
