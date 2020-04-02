With a heavy heart, I am announcing the cancellation of the GFWC Women’s Club of South County’s annual signature fundraising event, our Book & Author Luncheon scheduled for July 8. For two decades, the luncheon has provided an enriching afternoon for book-lovers while raising funds to improve life in South County through the award of Grow Hope Community Grants to local nonprofit groups working in the arts, conservation, education, and social services, and through the awarding of scholarships to help local women in need become self-sufficient by pursuing a college degree or by obtaining credentials for practicing a vocation.
The collection of funds and prizes that make the luncheon such a fundraising success falls to our membership. Many of our club members work tirelessly, especially from March through May, to make the event a success. Unfortunately, the current COVID-19 crisis is making it impossible for us to carry out this work and be ready by the planned date.
We are thankful for the financial contributions of our generous sponsors and the raffle prizes donated by local, caring businesses over the years. We appreciate the many members of our community who have purchased tickets, and our authors who have taken the time to tell us about their books. We are especially grateful to the authors Deborah Goodrich Royce (“Finding Mrs. Ford”), Robert Cocuzzo (“The Road to San Donato”) and Barbara H. Roberts (“The Doctor Broad”), who were scheduled to speak this year.
The Women’s Club of South County wants to do all we can to support our community through these difficult times, while keeping safe. Some are donating directly to local nonprofits in our community, sewing masks for health care workers, and helping neighbors who need assistance in different ways.
As a club, we will continue to award scholarships, but unfortunately, we will not be able to award our Grow Hope Community Grants this year. We look forward to having all our programs back up and running as soon as conditions will allow. Meanwhile, we are asking businesses and individuals who would normally support the WCSC Book & Author luncheon to give directly to the charity of their choice. The coronavirus crisis has put a strain on all nonprofit groups that deliver goods and services to people in need, including food pantries, soup kitchens, and homeless shelters.
For more than 50 years, the GFWC WCSC has brought together women of diverse backgrounds to provide community support through volunteerism, and we have provided tens of thousands of volunteer hours and services for the benefit of our local community. Though for a time, our work will take a different form, we intend never to give up on making beautiful southern Rhode Island a better place for everyone. Anyone wanting more information can call us at 401-287-4392 or visit our website at www.gfwcri.org (click on South County in the drop-down menu).
We are all in this together and look forward to returning to a time when we can gather, attend events and enjoy our community. We are sending our best wishes to you, your families and your businesses! Please be safe.
Sandy Coletta
Saunderstown
The writer is the president of the GFWC Women’s Club of South County.
