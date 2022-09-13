Charlestown Citizens Alliance is sponsoring Zoom meetings with the Charlestown candidates they support to provide voters an opportunity to meet the candidates, ask questions, and discuss local issues from the comfort of their own homes.
I attended the Sept. 8 Zoom meeting featuring Chariho School Committee candidates Donna Chambers, Craig Louzon and Linda Lyall. I have supported these candidates in past elections because they are highly qualified, but the meeting’s focus, solely on education, allowed a much deeper understanding of these current School Committee members’ hard work, the complexity of School Committee issues, and the commitment they have to the district’s students. I’m glad I attended, and I recommend these meetings to others who want more in-depth knowledge of the candidates.
The next candidate Zoom meeting will feature Charlestown Planning Commission candidates Walter Mahony, Carol Mossa and Lisa St. Godard. That meeting will be held Thursday, Sept. 15, at 7 p.m.
The Zoom link for the Planning Commission candidates meeting is https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82656966805?pwd=Nk54bmxweGVrRUZReVlRbnIrT1JrZz09.
There is more about Planning Commission candidates Mahony, Mossa, and St. Godard as well as more information about the Zoom meeting at https://charlestowncitizens.org/2022/09/07/planning-commission-candidates-2022/.
More Zoom meetings are planned, including with Town Council candidates Susan Cooper, Peter Gardner, Ann Owen, Joshua Vallee and David Wilkinson. I hope Charlestown voters will take advantage of these opportunities for in-depth conversations with the candidates.
Ruth Platner
Charlestown
The writer is the chairwoman of the Charlestown Planning Commission.
