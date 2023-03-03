Knowledge is power, so the expression says. So, let’s get knowledgeable and powerful!
The Winnapaug Country Club development plan was voted down by the Westerly Town Council due to the town’s awareness of the massive size and scope of the project and what could happen to the town if the project was able to move forward.
Let’s clarify the plan. The plan calls for an expansion that would potentially triple its sprawl on Shore Road. The plan calls for a 225-foot-long building which is larger than the La Quinta Hotel in Pawcatuck! A property abutter stated in a Westerly Sun letter to the editor on Feb. 22 (“Venice expansion is way too big for Shore Road,” by Sally Sorensen) that if allowed to be built, she would need to access her property via a tunnel created by joined-together buildings! The Venice properties also abut the Winnapaug Pond and the Audubon Nature Preserve. The expansion would put these fragile areas’ ecological balances at risk. Also, the increase of guests and resulting traffic would create a situation that would not sufficiently be supported with existing town services, requiring possible major changes to area roads, septic/sewer and other town public services, including emergency responders. A definite safety risk!
If this massive expansion would occur, our Westerly small-town character would be forever altered and home values could be reduced due to these changes in our neighborhoods. Westerly residents, I implore you to become aware of these major land development plans, some of which are on the precipice of becoming reality! As I have come to realize, it is our duty as land owners/taxpayers to become watch dogs for our great town, to help preserve all the aspects of Westerly that we hold dear! Please keep watch for any announcements in the Westerly Sun, online, or in hard copy, for any meetings with the Planning or Zoning boards or Economic Development Commission or Town Council when they are discussing these development plans. This way, you can become aware and attend these meetings so your voices can be heard! Also, as I have done in the past, please write a letter to the editor of the Westerly Sun and to your Town Council expressing your opposition to this massive Venice development plan. I have supplied the email addresses of the new Town Council members.
We are not opposed to the growth of our town that is considerate to the vision statement of the Westerly Comprehensive Plan 2020-40, which states:
“The vision for the town of Westerly is to preserve and enhance its quality of life for all generations as a safe, resilient, and compassionate community with a healthy environment, a distinctive heritage, extraordinary cultural and natural resources, a strong, stable, equitable economy, and a responsible and publicly-engaged government.”
Contact Town Councilors Edward Morrone (emorrone@westerlyri.gov), Kevin Lowther II (klowther@westerlyri.gov, Philip Overton (poverton@westerlyri.gov), William Aiello (waiello@westerlyri.gov), Joy Cordio (jcordio@westerlyri.gov), Dylan LaPietra (dlapietra@westerlyri.gov) and Mary scialabba (mscialabba@westerlyri.gov).
Elaine Doherty
Westerly
