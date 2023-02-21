I am writing this letter so that the people of Westerly might know of the proposed plans for the Shore Road area. I’ve been keenly aware that most know of and some have opposed the Winnapaug Golf Course Development. But how many are aware of the Venice Restaurant expansion? I am one of two abutters with an easement to my property over one of the lots appropriated for this project. The other abutter has an easement issue as well. Other than our council and ourselves there was absolutely no one at the zoning meeting last Wednesday, Feb. 8, opposing their application. Where were all the people that created Westerly Go Green? Are they not aware that the town is allowing the DiMarco family to build a four-story, 225-foot-long building over two residential lots? The houses will be torn down, as zoning was changed to further shoreline commercial expansion in this area. I don’t know about anyone else, but I found this to be an extremely odd place to create economic growth for our town.
First off, this monumentally huge building (25% larger than the La Quinta in Stonington) is being built next to the Audubon Nature Preserve on the side of Shore Road without sewers and directly uphill from the Winnapaug Salt Pond. The massive septic system needed for this project will take up the entire back parking lot of the Venice restaurant. Wednesday’s board granted a height variance of 4½ feet on one side of the proposed building and 7½ feet for the other side, stating that the DiMarcos met the hardship criteria due to the downward slope of the building lots, and voted 3-2 in favor.
I don’t think many people realize how mammoth this building will be as you drive by on Shore Road. I personally am impacted in a way that will utterly change my quality of living on my property. For 25 years I have enjoyed living next to the preserve. I have had a quiet existence up until now. This hotel will be built 50 feet from my home and tower over it with balconies overlooking my porch, deck and yard. And to top it off, they are proposing that I drive through the building in a tunnel fashion to access my property that does not have its own frontage. As you would guess, I have hired a lawyer and will be appealing the town’s decision to go forward with this project. From what I can tell, myself and the other abutter are the only people that think this expansion is much too large and invasive to be built here. It would fill my heart with joy to see others that live on the Shore Road scenic byway stand up and give this expansion the same attention and opposition as the golf course development.
Sally Sorensen
Westerly
