On Oct. 18th the Planning Board will revisit the application of the owners of the Venice Restaurant (and the Winnapaug Inn) in their efforts to build a massive hotel complex on property adjacent to their existing businesses. The project will need approval from the Zoning and Planning boards, both already expressing concerns over size, height, and road proximity. Variances for parking and building height will be required. Worth noting is that the hotel would be located on a scenic highway on land that has been deemed “Developed Beyond Carrying Capacity” by the Rhode Island Coastal Resources Management Council.
Interestingly, the existing Winnapaug Inn, a large 49-room motel, seems to be closed from the first of the year until early spring. The owners are proposing the new hotel be a year-round venture, rather than seasonal. A reasonable question might be, why not raze the existing motel and rebuild a product that keeps some affordable rooms, and adds more upscale suites, making better use of an already developed site?
As for the style of the replacement building, instead of the “sort of mediterranean” design (their architect’s words, not mine) of the proposed new overpowering building, why not consider a more traditional coastal New England shingle-style (suitable for a scenic highway). At the same time, perform a simple facade update of the Venice Restaurant to the new traditional style for more general appeal. This would most likely lead to a much greater acceptance of the project by everyone.
If this all works out well, maybe the time would come to consider more expansion, but for now let’s try to make what is already there work better before asking for more. We are going to have to take this approach to development if we have any hope of preserving the character of the neighborhoods that we have all come to appreciate.
Walter Reynolds
Westerly
