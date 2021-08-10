The COVID vaccines do NOT contain aborted fetal cells. They were tested on fetal cell lines. Cells from two elective abortions (decades ago) were taken to labs and were multiplied. They have been used to develop vaccines for hepitatis, rubella and rabies. If you won’t take my word for it, then maybe the Vatican will do. The Vatican has said there is no moral problem with the vaccine. It is morally imperative to protect one’s self and the health of others. So, get the shot!
Larry Davidson
Westerly
