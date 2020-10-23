In her letter titled, “A look back at the record on Ninigret Park’s History” (The Westerly Sun, Oct. 15, 2020), Bonnie Van Slyke not only confuses the history of the park, she omitted significant parts of it.
Let me begin by saying that as a native of Charlestown, I am old enough to remember when the Charlestown Auxiliary Naval Base was in full operation during World War II. I can say unequivocally that I remember the complete history of Ninigret Park. It is patently absurd for Ms. Van Slyke to suggest that Charlestown Residents United has new plans for a concert/event facility at the park. One is already called for in the Ninigret Park Master Plan that was previously approved.
Notwithstanding that the objections of anything permanent at Ninigret Park by a certain class of people in Charlestown isn’t anything new! I wonder how many of Charlestown’s taxpayers know or remember what was at Ninigret Park when the town took possession of it several years ago.
Well, I’ll tell you. Everything necessary to service the needs of approximately 2,500 sailors and 1,000 civilians was there. That included a self-contained sewage treatment plant, a municipal water system that included two huge water towers with high-capacity pumps and fire hydrants located throughout the base. There were indoor recreational facilities, a baseball diamond and many other valuable assets.
However, after many controversial meetings, the town fathers, not necessarily the elected officials, decided that these assets had to be destroyed, allegedly because the town could never afford the cost of maintaining them. The real reason was that some very prominent people didn’t want anything left in Ninigret Park that later could be converted into a small industrial park.
It was that stupid, selfish decision by the then-powers-that-be in Charlestown, on behalf of a few prominent power brokers, that opened the door for Ninigret Park being selected as a site for a Nuclear Power Plant. The wounds in Charlestown from that controversy still have not healed.
So, Ms. Van Slyke, please don’t bore me with any more of your thoughts on Ninigret Park. What you don’t know, you don’t know! I know where all the bones are buried. I can dot the i’s and cross the t’s.
Remember, it isn’t smart to poke a sleeping bear!
James M. Mageau
Charlestown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.