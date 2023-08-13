In her latest screed, “Cahir doubles down on dishonest attack,” published on Aug. 10, Bonnie Van Slyke continues her style of needing to keep the argument going even if it isn’t on her own behalf; something I mentioned in my previous letter in a comment she made in a council meeting from late May about “not wanting to be argumentative … but I do want to argue.” However, she never once referred to that in her latest letter. Funny how she never wants to talk about her own behavior.
She also never addressed the fact that the Zoning Board of Review had been slapped down previously and I had presented the exact wording from that case. It makes one wonder why Ms. Van Slyke is doubling down so hard to deflect on those misdeeds and her own recent poor conduct in town meetings.
Honestly, I feel badly for Mr. Vanover. One must wonder if he allowed Ms. Van Slyke to take on this crusade in his name, or if he is just a pawn of someone needing a cause.
Ms. Van Slyke chose not to seek re-election last year, and her leadership style of the Charlestown Citizens Alliance directly led to its downfall. As stated in her own words, and her deeds, Ms. Van Slyke is someone who needs to keep a fight going and is talented at misdirecting a narrative to her own ends. Please keep a close eye on anyone trying to cling to power, the end stage of most anything is never pretty.
Thom Cahir
Charlestown
