In contrast to the Charlestown resident’s letter relating his troubles at the COVID-19 vaccination site, I would like to relate my experience at the Hopkinton site on School Road.
My appointment was for 12:24. I arrived about 5 minutes early. There was plenty of convenient parking. At the entrance to the building I was met by a volunteer who checked to make sure I was on the list and who then directed me where to go to get my temperature tested. Upon passing that test, I was immediately passed on to a volunteer who took me to the room where the vaccinations were being given. Again, a volunteer checked to see that I was included on their schedule. When I passed that test, I was escorted by another volunteer to a chair at a table where I received my vaccine from a very pleasant and considerate young man. Time from entering the site to actually receiving the vaccine — less than 10 minutes. I was then guided to a waiting room for the 15-minute safety period. When I exited the building, which was a distance from the entrance, I was asked if I needed a ride to my car. Fortunately, I enjoy a walk.
Honestly, I don’t see how my experience receiving my COVID-19 vaccine at the Hopkinton site could possibly have been better.
Velma Clinton
Hope Valley
