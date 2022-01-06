Regarding “To our legislators, a plea for help to right the USPS,” in the Dec. 29 issue of The Sun: What a great idea! The postal service needs to wake up in the 21st century realigned into a model driven by sustainability, escaping its basket-case model. Similar to guns and the 2nd Amendment ratified in 1791, the world has moved on from the 18th century, but the USPS and gun usefulness has not moved with it.
Letter-writing is no longer the primary means of communication. The phone, emails and texts have all reduced the postal product to snail mail, with more than one carrier estimating to me that 70% of their deliveries are junkmail necessitating your mail and recycling bin are never far from each other. Slow and steady might win the race, but when was the last race where the Pony Express emerged in the winner’s circle?
The controversial 21st-century arrival of sports betting and marijuana legalization have not emerged from any enlightened moral or libertarian epiphany. Both spring from a political need to find an alternative to income and property taxes to fund essential government services. Additionally, we urgently need a discussion on what “essential government services” means in 21st-century America. The postal service does indeed provide an essential public service, but changes must be made to achieve sustainability. Ideas include elimination of Saturday delivery, baseline P.O. box availability and subscriber fees for at-home delivery. Home delivery through the private sector? Nominal fee for online bill pay with all revenue dedicated to the USPS? Gone are the days when the Montgomery Ward catalog mailbox arrival was a greatly anticipated event Gone are the days of Montgomery Ward, period. It’s either subsidized or sustainable.
The particular hardship for seniors “to pay bills and order critical medications” is not compelling. Seniors contract third-party services for everything, including at-home health care (visiting nurse services), online sales (eBay and Craigslist), home repairs (Angies), grocery deliveries (Pea Pod) and so much more. It’s not a people issue, with the postal service employing some really great ones (see Bill in the Pawcatuck Post Office). Streamlining the postal service can mean moving all items from one postal location to another but transferring responsibility of final-destination delivery to the individual is a game-changer that can move the postal service to sustainability. In a world of infinite needs and finite resources, we must ensure the resources we do enjoy are used to the best possible advantage.
Jay Lustgarten
Westerly
