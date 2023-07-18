Mr. Chiaradio made a point about the use of the invocation at town meetings, but perhaps not the point that he intended. Using “God” in a public forum discriminates against all those of a faith different from Christianity or Judaism or those who choose to have no faith at all. It is, indeed, time to be more inclusive and drop this discriminatory practice.
Ellen Madison
Westerly
(0) comments
