I appreciate Linda Norton’s recent letter (“One reason many aren’t getting vaccinated,” Aug. 8) explaining her pro-life principles and why she won’t get the vaccine, since the vax uses aborted fetal remains in its development.
Then, on Aug. 12, Kenneth Robbins’ letter (“There’s no valid reason to resist vaccination”) was dismaying. He defends the use of aborted fetal remains for COVID-19 vaccine development and for other medical purposes. He is correct that there is more widespread use of fetal remains than just this vaccine (which justifies nothing). Incorrectly, he says this is similar to donating one’s organs upon one’s death (which is voluntary). The children aborted for research and development did not volunteer their bodies so Mr. Robbins can have a vaccine. They suffered much pain at the hands of abject, unethical, mercenaries. It is disheartening to see Mr. Robbins’ hearty endorsement of human sacrifice.
A moral analogy would be if a scientist came to Mr. Robbins’ home and told him he’d been chosen to be sacrificed for the benefit of medical science, but rest in peace, assured it’ll do a lot of good for many others.
How would Mr. Robbins feel if he learned that an aborted child whose remains were used for medicine development was his own child, grandchild or other relative, without his consent and without payment? The moral/ethical quagmire begun with fetal remains’ commodification is vast. Would Mr. Robbins demand payment for use of those fetal remains? He could stand to make a bundle, given billions spent on the vaccine. Very much a Judas kind of betrayal, this business of using other humans for Mr Robbins’ vaccine. Very cannibalistic, consuming the flesh of one’s own species.
Statistically, the likelihood of contracting COVID-19 is low, usually symptoms are manageable and few people die from it. Reasonable precautions can be taken to reduce spread to an even lower number. Mr Robbins’ alarmist, hysterical broadcast that everyone around the unvaccinated will become sick and die is bizarre.
In reality, even with the vaccine, one can still contract the virus and can still spread it to others, though the vaccinated sick will suffer lesser consequences and less likely death from COVID. The vaccinated will apparently need boosters routinely to bolster resistance, according to emerging reports. We seem to be returning to masking, for both vaccinated and unvaccinated. The vaccine is turning out to be an over-sold, less effective panacea than originally promoted. Not much bang for the buck as we learn that boosters will be needed and that one can still contract COVID and can still transmit COVID even after vaccination. This leaves us too much where we started 20 months ago. The Spanish Flu was over and gone in 18 months without a vaccine around 1918 (though admittedly different and more deadly). In the meantime, the current virus event and circumstances surrounding it and voices like Mr Robbins’ sacrifice the lives of humans, threaten democracy and its principles of conscience in a short-sighted dash for what is turning out to be a crass, pragmatic non-remedy. His imperialistic self-righteousness over this issue to the dismissal of ethics, morality and democracy and choice is, unfortunately, in lock-step with governments and institutions seeking to mandate the vaccine.
Ms. Norton’s principled, thoughtful, charitable response to this Frankensteinian, barbaric science is a voice of reason and universal love extending even to the child or children whose lives were deemed useless but of material value to Big Pharma. The extreme selfishness and crass materialism seen around this and other issues, with innocent children as silent victims is abhorrent. This is what the culture has come to. This is why pro-life and love is a better way.
Steve Sullivan
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.