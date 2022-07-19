Running a town, political party, and government-related entities are an important responsibility.
Let me start out by saying, the following is my own personal opinion, and not necessarily the views of the entire Hopkinton Town Council, which I am a member of. In addition, they are not necessarily the views of the Hopkinton Republican Town Committee, which I am responsible for chairing.
The ARPA funding issue is an important one with funding municipal governments receiving funding for local use. I am disappointed that the town councils of Charlestown and Richmond decided in favor of funding for the Maddie Potts field house project on the Chariho complex in Wood River Junction. First, it was said the money would be privately raised. If for whatever reason, it still needs to be funded, it should be in a budget vote of the Chariho Regional School District. After all, it will be built on the Chariho complex.
In addition, it was suggested to me by a member of the Chariho School Committee from Richmond that safety upgrades to the elementary schools in Hopkinton should come from ARPA funds. It needs to be remembered that the Chariho Act requires the school district to maintain school property.
We all need to be informed in Ashaway on the ambulance issue. One question that needs to be thought about: Hope Valley Ambulance Squad, which covers all of Richmond and the Hope Valley section of Hopkinton, does not have the financial issues that Ashaway Ambulance Association has. Why is that? A private paper vote should be held at the annual fire district meeting regarding ambulance funding. The vote is at the firehouse in Ashaway at 6:30 p.m., on Thursday evening. We obviously need ambulance service in Ashaway. But we must ask, is the present system working? I will be interested in what outside financial advice ambulance association leaders are seeking. Qualified voters at the annual fire district meeting are registered voters in the district,as well as property taxpayers in the fire district regardless of residence.
I can be contacted at 401-302-5972, scottbillhirst@gmail.com, and for town business only please scott.bill.hirst@hopkintonri.org.
Scott Bill Hirst
Ashaway
The writer is a member of the Hopkinton Town Council.
