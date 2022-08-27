“Avondale chapel celebrates 175 years” (Aug. 14), the headline under your “Kneelin’ in the Years” photo kicker, makes time front-page news. Our Earth is really the front-page news, since time doesn’t exist in real time — it’s nothing more than bite-sized increments of the Earth turning with one complete Earth Spin — called a day — broken down into 24 pieces we call hours. Time, like water and air, are all high priorities to everyone that only exists because of our friend the Earth. God save the Queen? God bless America? My heart is with the Earth, whether God is doing time with the queen, America or otherwise.
The average life expectancy in 2020 America was 77 years and headed south, which is eye-opening, as life expectancy has declined for the first time in a very long time. Peaking in 2014 at 78.9 years, the opioid crisis and COVID-19 helped fuel a “deaths of despair” doldrum that we might remain depressed in. The climate crisis, the runaway cost of living and a hyper-partisan political circus fueled by the Trump-tethered Republican Party that’s untethered to reality provides little cause for optimism. This only reinforces the serenity prayer’s brilliance that reminds you to focus your well-being on what’s in your control. Time’s passing inevitably carries with it the ultimate decline of all living beings, which implores us to do and appreciate what we can, while we can, knowing what we’re doing today will one day be impossible. Paraphrasing The Gambler’s “There’ll be time enough for counting, when the dealin’s done” advice, there’ll be time enough for resting when the living’s done.
You know what you are to be old? Lucky, as we play it out on life’s playground knowing Father Time is undefeated. For my money, Clint Black sings about time impeccably to such catchy tunes. His 1989 debut album, “Killin’ Time” released when he was young and gonna live forever, features the title track lamenting that this killing time was killing him. A few years later in 1993, he found what he was looking for on “No Time to Kill,” advising there was “No time to kill between the cradle and the grave” as he tried to play catch-up. Then in 2004, he settled into enjoying life, releasing “Spend My Time,” providing the impression that he was taking his responsibilities seriously (himself, not so much).
We’ve all been blessed to grace this Earth, and we all have different ideas of the best way to spend our time, but we all have the same eventual fate that our time will run out. The philosopher H.L. Jackmun theorizes it (incorrectly) to say you don’t have the time. What’s really being said is it’s not a high enough priority. Healthy living for ourselves and our planet makes the most sense to me to both maximize your enjoyment and maximize your time, which ideally are not divorced from each other.
In conclusion, what time is it? Time to take our stewardship of this Earth seriously, lest we prevent our children from enjoying the Earth’s bounty of air, water and nature that human civilization has backed into a corner, despite our inability to survive without them.
Jay Lustgarten
Westerly
