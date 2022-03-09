Too few of us Rhode Island seniors know about how the University of Rhode Island has partnered with the Bernard Osher Foundation to create a learner-friendly environment for people ages 50 and better. It all began in 2008 when URI was welcomed as the 119th Osher Lifelong Learning Institute by the Osher Foundation providing learning opportunities for seniors in Rhode Island. Seniors have a home away from home with dedicated classrooms, an administrative office , and a special atrium where seniors can congregate and recreate.
And, since 2008, the senior institute at URI has prospered. Membership is now approaching 1,000, notwithstanding the difficulties of learning and recreating during the COVID outbreak. The menu of intellectual and recreational choices has been quite extensive. There have been courses in foreign languages, science, art appreciation, history, health and many of the other disciplines that young URI students are studying. There have also been many fun courses that keep senior minds active in the learning process, as well as fun field trips.
Additionally, and inevitably, new friendships have been fostered, giving the seniors the opportunity to expand their social interaction. This senior institute at URI has become a home away from home. It has been refreshing to see so many of the participants widening their interests and their social contacts.
To this day, not enough Rhode Island seniors know what’s going on at URI and what they are missing out on educational and recreational enhancements as well as broadening their community of friends. A simple call to the OLLI office at URI (401-874-4197 or visit the OLLI website at uri.edu/olli) can very well open new horizons for Rhode Island seniors.
Ted di Stefano
Kingston
The writer is a faculty member of the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at URI.
