An open letter to our state representatives:
I am a very conservative Democrat and do not support the president’s proposal for universal pre-kindergarten.
In most rural areas, this level of education is done by private day care facilities or nursery schools, many run by various houses of worship. This federal mandate will destroy many private businesses, cut a source of funding for struggling houses of worship, and, in the the case of our regional school district, violate the Chariho Act that governs the operation of the existing K-12 program.
I would support the development of a universal curriculum guide that could be used by these private pre-k institutions to prepare their students for public school.
Mimi Karlsson
Hope Valley
