The United Way of Rhode Island 211 van has a new stop!
The van will now stop at Richmond Town Hall (5 Richmond Townhouse Road) every second Monday from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. starting Feb. 13th. Please visit and see if they are able to assist you or someone you know in any way! You do not have to be a Richmond resident to visit this location.
Their mission is to assist people in finding resources such as food assistance, health care, children’s programs, housing and utilities, job training, legal and tax assistance, transportation, veterans assistance, victim services and disability resources.
The director is so excited to come to Richmond that he returned my call while he was on vacation. I visited the van in Providence during the scheduling process and he described our area as a “desert for resources” much like our Wellness Committee did. We have some (like RICAN), but need more. He also told me once we have a Human Services director they can work together to expand and have other partners such as Neighborhood Health Plan come the same day as he does. The 211 van also has Wi-Fi to help people apply for programs online.
For more information on United Way please go to https://www.unitedwayri.org or email Samantha.Wilcox25@yahoo.com.
Samantha Wilcox
Richmond
The writer is a member of the town council in Richmond.
