As a parent of two young children, my life has been a rollercoaster of COVID-related interruptions for over two years. At the end of 2019, my second year as a self-employed graphic designer was the most profitable of my career. I reached a point where I had achieved work/family balance and monetary gains. By March, my career took the back seat as I led our kindergartener through distance learning and cared for our 2½ year-old whose daycare was closed. We realized we had no child care safety net to rely upon. And so, we struggled to fulfill all of our duties from within our shared pressurized bubble of home. My once-flowing workload came to a trickle, which allowed greater flexibility to care for the kids, but took a toll on my earnings.
I am not alone in this struggle. At the height of the pandemic, 3.5 million mothers living with school-age children were forced to downgrade their careers, with some leaving the labor market completely. I empathize with the families, businesses, and schools of our community, who have been under stress due to the inconsistencies and demands of the pandemic. I have regained some of my footing over time, in part from government assistance through stimulus payments, a PPP loan, and the expanded child tax credit. We are fortunate that our younger child was able to return to day care and start preschool. Our family is grateful for the dedicated persistence of the teachers and staff of Richmond Elementary who have risen above difficulties to provide quality education and care to our older child and his classmates.
As we begin to explore a return to open smiles in school hallways, I am hopeful for the future of post-pandemic life. I believe what students, teachers, and staff need now is not only to maintain their current resources but to improve and expand upon them. Students who have fallen behind academically may also be having mental health, social and behavioral issues that require additional assistance. For many students, the only place they have access to these resources is school.
The Chariho Regional School District is a social and public good in service of our collective future, especially the future of our children. I am proud to invest in this school system, which is a benefit to our community. I have attended School Committee meetings, and witnessed thoughtful conversations and decisions that reflect the work and cooperation it takes to run our successful district. When the time to vote on the budget arrives on April 5, I will vote yes in support of the children, teachers and staff whose needs will be met by a fully-funded budget. Voting down the budget will cause a backwards move of reverting to last year’s budget. I can personally understand the cost of falling behind. Our children deserve to move forward, past the pandemic with ample support in place. I hope we can unite in the common goal of supporting Chariho and build community rather than divide it.
Jessica Purcell
Richmond
