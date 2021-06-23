Last week’s story in The Sun (“Westerly teachers union hits back on critical race theory accusations,” June 17), which quoted WTA head Colleen Saila, was a pathetic attempt by the WTA at damage control. Since last October, in any written/oral or news media communication, I have never disparaged our teachers.
I continually state my support for our teachers, the vast majority of whom are good to excellent, care about our kids, and do a good job. I also say that we do not support teachers who single out, demean, bully, discipline, and silence those students whose political beliefs differ from their own. In my opinion, these teachers do not belong in the classroom, or in the district. Neither does a teacher who purports her own radical views to be those of the district in a Google survey, citing the district’s “ubiquitous barriers to equity,” its “harmfulness to students of color,” as well as its need to have a “true restorative justice approach to discipline” … only to have the superintendent, after nine long months, acknowledge that the views are not, in fact, those of the district, but the teacher’s alone, and that she also used district property with which to disseminate her baseless and unsubstantiated hogwash. Then she is rewarded with a position on the Curriculum Committee … can’t make this stuff up.
Many of the teachers I have spoken with hate and resent the implicit bias training. They feel diminished, belittled and threatened. Yet where is the union support for them?
Instead, the WTA head worries about defending the three rogue teachers instead of the remainder of the 99.9% of our teachers who are good, hard-working, caring people. Whether they know it or not, this mission is for them too.
The WTA head said she decided against seeking me out to speak because she knew “nothing could be said to change his mind” … how open-minded of her. Typical of teacher union leadership, she is open to all points of view unless, of course, they differ from her own. It’s agree, submit, bend the knee, or you’re done.
Instead, those who disagree with the union are branded as extremists, zealots and conspiracy theorists. Again, typical of many on the left who are great at accusing others of doing the same things that they, themselves, do.
I’m easy to find. She and I know each other. We see each other at the beach. I’m open to speak any time. However, she, Garceau, Storey, and others won’t engage, because they have no fact-based info with which to back up their argument. Instead, they label, and smear. That’s all they have. Facts only mess up their narrative.
Union and district leadership are all about protecting three bad teachers, while intimidating, demeaning and belittling the good ones … using them and the students as a means to an end. I’m about protecting our kids and our good teachers. That’s it.
Robert Chiaradio
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.