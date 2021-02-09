The Sun published an editorial from the Connecticut Post in the Feb. 7 edition. It addressed the impact of the anti-vaxxers on controlling the COVID-19 epidemic. As a pediatrician, it is unfathomable to me that any parent could live with themselves if their child suffered grievous damage or even death from a disease that could have been safely and effectively prevented. Vaccines have been shown to do that for many diseases in numerous scientifically based studies. The failure to allow children access to these vaccines crosses over into child abuse, similar to the failure to obtain other medical care of a child or to protect the child from physical abuse.
But even if we accept some vague concept that a parent has the right to deny their child this protection, there is absolutely no right of any of us to endanger others who did not agree to the dangerous action of the parent. One cannot yell fire in a crowded theater, even though there is a First Amendment right to free speech. One cannot drive drunk even though there is no constitutional prohibition against doing so. Yet failure to immunize one’s child, and then letting that child into the community, does exactly that. There are people who, for legitimate medical reasons, cannot be immunized themselves. Perhaps they have a significant allergy to a vaccine, or they have a condition that impairs their body’s ability to respond to the vaccine, or they forgot that they themselves did not get vaccinated when they should have. They require large numbers of immunized people around them (“herd immunity”) to reduce or eliminate the risk to themselves.
At the very least, unimmunized people should not be allowed around the general population. This means unimmunized children should not be allowed in school or day care.
Kenneth M. Robbins
Charlestown
