Beyond the heartbreaking trauma in Ukraine, which may or may not be possible to move beyond, Vladimir Putin’s Russia now dominates all top stories, breaking news and lead feeds, forcing everything else to Page 2 status, which otherwise would be front page news. Last year saw more than 440 bills restricting voter access introduced in 49 states. Trump destroys White House records of visitor logs and communications related to his Jan. 6 insurrection. More than 600,000 jobs were added to American payrolls in February as the unemployment rate dropped to 3.8%. World COVID deaths passed 6 million, with America’s world-leading total of 966,000-plus. The plastic apocalypse has arrived, as humans now dump roughly 11 million tons of plastic into the ocean each year. Take that, Ocean State!
All news stories you may have missed, but what isn’t new is the flawed human condition, as human nature has gone nowhere. It’s flatlining and perhaps even regressing as your smartphone shows you incredible life, anywhere in the world, in the palm of your hand, but it might as well be a million miles away since you can never get there as the unimaginable “flourishes” in Ukraine. Meanwhile weapons of war have advanced exponentially from David smiting Goliath with a stone from his sling, advancing to Putin possessing the nuclear power to blow up the world as Trump and Fox News cheer him on. Blasphemy? Treason? Aiding the enemy? More like business as usual for an insane Republican party that has “lost its way,” to put it diplomatically. Failure of the imagination was a necessary ingredient in the loss of the World Trade Center but it’s not outside one’s imagination to see nuclear war’s Mutual Assured Destruction, a.k.a. MAD, deterrence lose its effectiveness with MAD man Putin.
Who needs a smile? More like who doesn’t? My second-best bumper sticker: “EARTH FIRST! We can stripmine the other planets later.” It’s been on my mind since my favorite bumper sticker was forced to my mind witnessing Russia’s brutality and Trump World’s Republican and Fox News cheerleaders: “So Much Evolution So Little Progress”.
Jay Lustgarten
Westerly
