The situation in Ukraine, much of which we helped to create, aside from the untold misery and destruction, is a threat to mankind with the possibility that it escalates to nuclear war! The supply of armaments, including aircraft, to Ukraine increases the threat!
Mr. Putin is an unstable, pugnacious Russian nationalist. He views the recent expansion of the EU and NATO as a threat to Russia. Historically the invasion of Russia has been through Ukraine.
In view of the above, the only solution to the problem and its risk of nuclear war is for Russia to withdraw its troops with the guarantee that the Ukrainian constitution be rewritten such that a federal state, much like Switzerland; be created where provinces with majority Russian-speaking and Eastern Orthodox citizens are granted autonomy and a say in the nation’s foreign affairs. Paradoxically this very solution was suggest by Mr. Putin himself several years ago!
James Georgeady
Pawcatuck
