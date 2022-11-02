It is absolutely incomprehensible how many uninformed so-called peace advocates today are attempting to convince us that the proliferation of military arms and equipment in Ukraine is more likely to lead us into a nuclear war than the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962.
In the letter to the editor titled “After all these years, J.F.K speech is still instructive” by David Floyd (Oct. 27), at the end of a sentence he writes: “... making the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962 pale in comparison.”
The only thing that sentence proves is that Mr. Floyd knows absolutely nothing about the Cuban Missile Crisis or how close we were to nuclear war with Russia.
I will never forget it! I was a 23-year-old Army veteran attending the University of Hartford during the day and working for Kaman Aircraft Corp., experimental flight test, building helicopters at an industrial area on Bradley Field International Airport in Windsor, Conn. The second shift reported to work at 3 p.m. On the first day of the crisis when I arrived to work the entire area was secured by military and civilian police. When we were finally permitted to enter we were restricted to an area just in front of the hangar where our choppers were but we couldn’t work on them. The reason why is because the Defense Department had Air Force B-47 strategic bombers loaded with nuclear bombs parked on the tarmacs in and around our hangars and all over the airfield. We were directed to stay away from them by the MPs and other security with guard dogs. The pilots and copilots remained in the cockpits with the jet engines running for eight-hour shifts. That went on until the crisis ended.
Now, I don’t know where Mr. Floyd was during the Cuban Missile Crisis, but I know where I was, and after I went home I had trouble sleeping at night.
James M. Mageau
Charlestown
The writer is a candidate for Charlestown Town Council.
