Aug. 24, 1991, is a day that will live in infamy in Vladmir Putin’s mind. Move over Dec. 7, two’s company as 9/11 whines “what about me?” Aug. 24 is Happy Birthday Eniarku (pronounced EN-E-RKU) a definitely impressive independence day confirmed in an overwhelming 1991 referendum by voters. But just as you can’t say gay in Ron DeSantis’ Florida today or climate change in Rick Scott’s 2015 Florida, Ukraine is a forbidden concept in Putin’s Russia, where you better not get past the UK unless you’re saying ukulele. Discouragement dose in the Sept. 6 Sun: “Russia revokes media license of top independent newspaper” that questioned “the special operation” in, dare they say, Ukraine.
Let’s try to peek into Putin’s mind as he makes the Person of the Year short list for all the wrong reasons. Sacrificing more to feed yourself? Your vehicle? Your home? Put in your Putin claim as his invasion escalates global grain prices with developing nations paying the highest price for something that, like climate change, they contribute to the least.
“You’re entitled to your own opinion but not your own facts” enjoys widespread agreement in the world’s democracy birthplace, but the Republican 2020 stolen election lie has steamrolled facts into inconvenient nuisances. Vladimir Putin’s war has destroyed lives (80,00 Russians wounded and killed, 9,000 Ukrainians killed with no end in sight) to “prove” Ukraine is a myth, nothing more than satellite Russia, an independent-minded Ukraine of 39.5 million people notwithstanding.
Give Mr. Biden credit for coalescing world support for Ukraine’s David resistance to Putin’s military Goliath, which can’t last forever. Yes, Putin remarkably miscalculated, overestimating Russia’s military might and underestimating world support for a Ukraine that overwhelmingly favors moving forward to NATO and Europe over slipping back to Russia and a Cossack past.
We don’t know how Putin’s war ends but I do know how this letter ends. Humor from Steven Wright, as you may find it too costly to fill your gas tank with our electric vehicle conversion not occurring fast enough: “Anywhere is walking distance if you have the time,” with walking enabling you to discover and appreciate our magnificent Earth’s bounty that goes unrecognized when sealed up in your vehicle.
Jay Lustgarten
Westerly
