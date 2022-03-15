The invading war machine of an autocratic monster grinds through the hills, valleys, hamlets and cities of a proud, independent European country with impunity, leaving in its wake death, destruction and human misery of untold proportions. Schools, hospitals, and apartment buildings lie in ruin, devastated by bombardment from above and from missiles launched miles away. Women and children flee the country by the millions, while fathers and sons stand fast to face a foe that dwarfs them in number and armament. The world condemns the brutal attack, offering shelter to the refugees and arms to those who remain, choosing a battlefield of economic sanctions, while its own defensive forces remain frozen by leaders who gratuitously vow that they will not directly contest the aggression, providing unwitting succor to the monster.
It is the year 2022, not 1939. We, the inheritors of a Cold War legacy of mutually assured destruction, immobilized by the prospect of a nuclear holocaust, stand powerless to prevent a holocaust of another kind.
I have no answers, only questions. If not now, when? If not us, who?
Griffith Trow
Charlestown
