Many Americans have watched the news of the war in Ukraine with great concern. More than $55 billion of U.S. tax dollars continue to flow to Ukraine in the form of military aid and economic support. CBS recently broadcasted a piece entitled “Arming Ukraine,” which discussed the logistical challenges of getting lethal and non-lethal military equipment to the front lines. In the program, a Lithuanian aid organization spokesperson, Jonas Ohman, was quoted as saying that roughly 30% of the aid given, actually gets to the people that need it, with 70% unaccounted for. In response to extreme anger on the part of the Ukraine government, CBS retracted the piece.
The conclusions are disturbing, but are in line with reporting by CNN and independent media on the lack of oversight and reports of aid disappearing into a “black hole” once the materials cross the border into Ukraine. The sad thing is, while aid may continue to flow from the U.S. and Europe, there are reports of Ukrainian soldiers woefully undersupplied with food, medical supplies, rifles, ammunition, protective gear, military vehicles, etc. One U.S. physician, who went with a team to Ukraine to give personnel basic medical training, reported rampant corruption and theft, with U.S. and European donated supplies disappearing and ending up for sale in local markets or online.
Whether or not we Americans believe that Ukraine is a place we should be sending billions of dollars of aid, with no end in sight, it is a tragic thing to find out that a great deal of that taxpayer-funded aid may be doing nothing at all to support the Ukrainian cause.
David Floyd
Wakefield
